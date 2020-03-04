Ruth Miriam Goldstine, age 63, our beautiful and beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, departed this world on Feb. 24, 2020.
Ruth was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 26, 1956, to Rabbi Melvin L. and Bella R. Goldstine. She was a graduate of Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., the Los Angeles Hebrew High School and the University of California, Santa Barbara.
One enchanted evening in 1980, while attending a Life Sciences conference in Charleston, S.C., Ruth’s eyes met those of a stranger across a crowded room. For Ruth and this stranger, David Weber, it was love at first sight and the beginning of a 40-year romance. Ruth and David married in Westwood, Calif., on April 20, 1985.
Ruth was a fiercely independent, private person who lived life on her own terms. She loved passionately. Her husband, her parents, sister Deborah, brother-in-law Alan Weber (Lynda), nephews Robert and Matthew Weber, and her two oldest and dearest friends, Jane Newhard-Parks and Donna Manders, were the lifelong beneficiaries of Ruth’s deep and abiding love, generosity and loyalty.
Ruth was a woman of many talents and interests. She was a gourmet cook, a nature lover who adored animals and who delighted in tending to her flowering plants and vegetable garden. Known for her green thumb, she was the recipient of many an orchid plant written off as a goner. Ruth was a voracious reader and started her day early with a cup of coffee, a crossword puzzle and a run on the treadmill.
Ruth’s petite stature belied her formidable strength. She was bright, curious and vivacious, with a sparkling, razor-sharp wit. She was a deeply compassionate person who gave generously to support progressive causes and to help those most in need of assistance.
Ruth and David shared everything, including their love of good food, good wine, live theater and music, movies and global travel. Their beautiful home of 20 years in El Granada on the Northern California coast was a place full of love and laughter, and it was where Ruth died peacefully with David by her side.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father. Left to mourn her loss and to keep her memory alive are her husband, mother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, uncle and aunt Abner and Roslyn Goldstine, cousins Ethan Goldstine (Lirona Kadosh) and Wendy Edelson, and friends near and far.
A private graveside service was held on Feb. 26 at Home of Eternity, Oakland, Calif. If you would like to make a donation in Ruth’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Society.
