Ruth Margaret Horsfall died at her home in her beloved Coastside on July 21, 2021.
Ruth loved life and savored each moment. She traveled extensively throughout her life from her birthplace in Yorkshire, England, to her Coastside home, with significant stops in London (UK), Washington, D.C., State College, Pa., Chicago, Ill., as well as Australia and New Zealand. She made friends easily around the world and, more importantly, nurtured deep friendships that she retained to the end of her life.
Ruth enjoyed a broad array of interests and is remembered as an attentive listener with the gift of insight. As a talented speech pathologist, Ruth dedicated her professional life to helping people who had lost their ability to speak, whether through profound illness or trauma, to communicate again. She worked with all age groups from tiny children to people at the end of their lives. Through her work, she restored the gift of communication, changing people’s lives for the better.
Ruth moved to the Bay Area in the early 1990s, and from the moment she arrived she wanted to find a home and career on the coast. She found that combination in 2000 and has been a ‘Coastsider’ ever since. Ruth served patients of virtually every health system in the Bay Area, but she particularly loved her association with the Adult Day Health Center in Half Moon Bay where she worked for 27 years before retiring in 2020.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Joanna, cousins Judith and David and their families, as well as a wide community of friends who loved her.
Ruth was cremated during a private ceremony. Anyone wishing to honor her memory with a donation may do so to the Adult Day Health Center. Please contact Janie Bono James, Executive Director at (650)726-5067. www.coastsideadultdayhealth.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.