Ruth Ann Thorsett, a long-time Coastside resident, passed peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021. Ruth will be remembered as a funny, generous, and beautiful woman with a kind heart and a passion for life.
Ruth was a retired employee of the Half Moon Bay Library. She was actively engaged in serving all of the library’s patrons but especially enjoyed working with children and sharing her love of reading with them. She was also active in the library’s fundraising efforts over the years to improve the quality of the programs, services, and facilities.
Ruth was a passionate artist who, throughout her life, enjoyed painting, drawing, ceramics, and knitting. However, she is probably best remembered for her quilting work and was a founding member of the Coastside’s Piecemakers by the Sea quilt guild. Her enjoyment of quilting included finding opportunities to explore quilting supply and fabric stores on every vacation and road trip she took, like her near annual pilgrimage to the Sisters (Oregon) Quilt Show. She even inspired her father to take up quilting in his retirement, making small blankets for children and veterans.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim. She is survived by her sister, Sue, and a brother, Ron. She was a loving mother to her three sons, Peter (Michael), Andrew (Sheri), and Brian (Amy), and was a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren, Matthew, Gretchen, Brittney, and Haley.
