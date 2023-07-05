Rudy A. Fiscalini passed away on June 26, 2023, of natural causes. He is a veteran of the Navy and was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1939. He has resided in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for over 50 years. He is survived by his daughter Tina Fiscalini of Mariposa, Calif., and his grandson Chad Anusewicz of Mariposa. He is also survived by his brother Gino Fiscalini of Belmont, Calif., and Betty Lou Fiscalini of Medford, Ore. Rudy also had a long-term companion Mary Ellen Salet of Half Moon Bay who will miss him greatly. Rudy never put money above anyone else. He was a generous man, especially to the homeless population. He had interests in collecting coins and loved sports teams like the Warriors, Giants and 49ers. He was the best father in the world. I will miss him. He will be interned at a military cemetery in Gustine, Calif.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
More Stories
It is with great sadness that Robert (Bob) Paul Bettencourt suddenly passed away on Nov. 27,…
Tim was born in the English West Midlands and spent his early life scanning the horizons. He…
Timothy Ignatius Sullivan Jr., 73, and a longtime resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away on …
Padma Susan Moyer passed away after a long illness on Nov. 21, 2022. She was 75.
Martin "Marty" Depores Williams, 71, of Half Moon Bay, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. He…
Mathew Hernandez, a resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, in his home. He…
On Nov. 7, Carin Bea Feldman (nee Lieb), of Half Moon Bay, Calif., known as “Bubbie” to her …
Billy died suddenly at his home in Truckee, Calif., on March 7, 2020. He was 51.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted husband, fath…
Local Events
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.