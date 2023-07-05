Rudy A. Fiscalini passed away on June 26, 2023, of natural causes. He is a veteran of the Navy and was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1939. He has resided in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for over 50 years. He is survived by his daughter Tina Fiscalini of Mariposa, Calif., and his grandson Chad Anusewicz of Mariposa. He is also survived by his brother Gino Fiscalini of Belmont, Calif., and Betty Lou Fiscalini of Medford, Ore. Rudy also had a long-term companion Mary Ellen Salet of Half Moon Bay who will miss him greatly. Rudy never put money above anyone else. He was a generous man, especially to the homeless population. He had interests in collecting coins and loved sports teams like the Warriors, Giants and 49ers. He was the best father in the world. I will miss him. He will be interned at a military cemetery in Gustine, Calif.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Tim O'Hara
Obituaries

Tim O'Hara

Tim was born in the English West Midlands and spent his early life scanning the horizons. He…

Billy Evans
Obituaries

Billy Evans

Billy died suddenly at his home in Truckee, Calif., on March 7, 2020. He was 51.