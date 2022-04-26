You heard her laughter before she even entered the room. Her sense of humor and character were complemented by her fresh and fiery style. Rose was passionate, fiercely loyal, and always down for a good time. She lived her life as if she was making up for lost time.
From the moment she moved to the Coastside in 1979 until she made her last move to Denver, Colo., Rose let nothing stand in the way of her dreams and goals. She beat cancer twice in a decade, and for her 70th birthday, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, you would have never guessed that she would be gone from this plane of existence the day after returning. Rose passed peacefully in her sleep with her rescue dog, Frida, by her side. She would have it no other way.
She joins her parents and numerous pets (including horses, dogs and cats). She will always be remembered by her children, Rochelle, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Jonathan; her dear friend and the father of her children, Jon; her sister; grandchildren; nieces; friends; and her community.
Please join Rose's family in celebrating her life at 1 p.m. on April 30 at Old Princeton Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family politely requests donations be made in her honor to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.