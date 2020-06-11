Born April 27, 1923, and departed on June 9, 2020, Rose Barcellone was a resident of Half Moon Bay. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, at the Burlingame Villa, part of the Cimino Care Center in Burlingame. She was 97 years old.
Rose was born in Salada Beach (Pacifica), Calif. After she and her husband Ferdinando were married in 1942, they opened and operated their family farm in Half Moon Bay, where they most notably grew artichokes, sprouts, pumpkins, among other vegetables. They resided in Half Moon Bay with their two daughters, Linda and Shirley, who aided in the family business, mostly at the fruit stand that was located on Highway 1. Their first child, a son, Lawrence, sadly passed at 2 years old.
Rose loved to cook, garden, crochet, travel and watch the San Francisco Giants. While raising her family, she enjoyed getting involved and helping with her daughters’ many 4-H projects. She was an active member of Sons of Italy in America. She loved crocheting baby blankets for new expecting mothers. After her daughters were married and had children, her new favorite activity became spending time with her three grandchildren, Michael, Jason and Jeannine. She loved watching them grow and was very active in their lives. Everyone always enjoyed family gatherings and always looked forward to her famous fried artichokes, artichoke frittata and pizzelle.
After Rose and Ferdinando retired and sold their fruit and vegetable stand, she enjoyed working at Sam’s Coffee Shop and was known for chatting with everyone at the “round table.” In her later years, she was an avid Bingo player and loved to travel with her friends to countless games. She especially enjoyed Bingo at Serra High School while her grandsons where attending.
Rose was preceded by her loving husband, Ferdinando, by their beloved son Lawrence, by her father Ernesto Giovannoni, her mother Santina Giovannoni, her son-in-law Russell Varni, brother Louie and her twin brother John.
Rose leaves behind her daughters, Linda Varni and Shirley Moorhouse, grandchildren, Michael Varni, Jason Moorhouse, Jeannine Sheehan, Kyle Sheehan and Kristin Moorhouse, and great-grandchildren Aryanna Everly, Emersyn Rose Moorhouse and baby Russell Sheehan due to be born in July, as well as son-in-law Jimmy Moorhouse, brother George Giovannoni and sister-in-law Audrey Giovanonni, and many nephews and nieces.
Viewing will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, and the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the Miller-Dutra Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, seating will be limited at the Rosary.
Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12. There will be sufficient seating at the Catholic Church, Our Lady of the Pillar for the 11 a.m. Mass and will be in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. Donations to Alzheimer’s disease research in Rose’s memory is appreciated. .
What a beautifully written life story. Best wishes to Shirley her devoted, loving daughter and all her family.
