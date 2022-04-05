Rosario Ventura Viernes Sales, a 47-year resident of Half Moon Bay, Calif., passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, at the Baypoint Health Center in Hayward, Calif. “Charing,” “Rosa,” or “Rose” was 92 years old. Rosario was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Maria Ventura and Juan Corsino. She came from a family of eight children and was the youngest and only child to immigrate to the United States.
Rosario spent all her childhood in Piddig, where she attended Piddig Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School. At the age of 19, Rosario married Jose Viernes and they were blessed with six children — three girls and three boys. Two of the oldest children, two boys, passed away at a young age due to childhood diseases, and Jose passed away in 1962. Rosario became a widow, raising her four remaining children: Filomena, “Fely”; Anastacia, “Tacing” or “Annie”; Alejandrino, “Andring” or “Alex”; and Juanita “Aning” or "Nita."
While in the Philippines, Rosario held a number of jobs. Her first job was washing clothes for the De Leon and Aquino families in Piddig before leaving to work at the post office in Manila. Later, she became a nanny for Daisy Raquiza, the daughter of Antonio Raquiza, the Philippines’ Secretary of Public Works, Transportation and Communications, in the late 1960s. Rosario traveled with the Raquizas to various locations in the Philippines during the Secretary’s political
career.
Rosario married her second husband, Apolinario “Ponar” Sales, on May 25, 1968. Rosario soon joined Ponar in America on Dec. 1, 1969. Ponar had been part of the “Manong Generation,” the
wave of Filipino migrants working in the U.S. in the early and mid-20th century. The couple settled in Half Moon Bay, where Rosario began work with the Bluegate Candle Company and Repetto’s Nursery. Four years later, they were joined by Rosario’s children, two of whom graduated from Half Moon Bay High School. Rosario and Ponar enjoyed 31 years of marriage, living in their home in the Arleta Park neighborhood of Half Moon Bay until Ponar’s death in 1999. Rosario and Ponar were an integral part of the local Filipino community, offering their home as a place of gathering and refuge for the many Filipino farmworkers and their families who lived and worked on the Coastside.
Rosario spent most of her life in service to others. She was a dedicated employee of the Hilton Hotel and Hyatt Regency at the Embarcadero in San Francisco, attaining the title of Housekeep-
ing Supervisor before her retirement. On Saturdays, she worked at Repetto’s Nursery, creating flower bouquets well into her 70s. She was a devout Catholic all her life and a regular parishioner at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church every Sunday. Rosario was an active member of several Filipino organizations, like the Legionarios Del Trabajo and the Sarrat Association of Northern California. She spent many memorable hours with her family, hosting family gatherings every Christmas, organizing potlucks, and taking care of her grandchildren.
Rosario is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who span six different states: Oregon, Alaska, California, Montana, Nevada and New York. Her children are: Fely (Carlos) Celino, of Portland, Ore.; Annie (Larry) Colp, of Fairbanks, Alaska; Alex (Resina) Viernes, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; and Nita (Rick) Lahip, of Union City, Calif. Her grandchildren are: Rona (Emory) Castro, Rosemarie (Genthry) Padua, Jennifer (Paul) Brown, Jacqueline (Phillip Rogers) Viernes Rogers, Sarah Heintz, Josephine (Edward Callanta) Lahip, Tanya Beldin, Rex (Jorena de Pedro-Viernes) Viernes, Brian (Elizabeth) Beldin, Alexandria Viernes, and J.P. Viernes.
Her great-grandchildren are:Veanni and Jalyse Brown, Kaylen and Aliyah Castro, Giana Rose, Raelyn Grace and Gavin Rich Padua, Edella Jade and Joseph Edward Callanta, Lucy and Westley Rogers, Michael Noah Heintz, Scarlett Talcott and Violett Beldin, and Elijah Flowers Jr. Rosario was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Jose and Ponar, and her grandson, Jun-Richard Lahip.
Rosario was a blessing to her family, friends, employers, community, and this world. We will remember her as a loving mother, a caring grandmother, a hardworking and devoted employee, and a faithful, resilient and strong woman with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Her legacy will be proudly carried on by her incredible descendants. Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. A Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Our Lady of the Pillar Church in Half Moon Bay.
