Rosalyn Saxsenmeier

Born Oct. 18, 1944, you went missing from our lives on July 26, 2016. You went for a walk from our campsite at Lake Alpine and you never returned. We still haven’t found you.
The hurt of not having you with us grows every day, but we know you are still at our side every day.
All our love,
Your loving Family
