Rolf was born in 1939, at the beginning of a bitter winter, and an even more bitter war in Stuttgart, Germany. His mother had congenital heart disease and was warehoused in a hospital setting when he was six, and died when he was ten. He and two of his three siblings were placed in a Catholic orphanage for three years because his father had to work as a machinist until the end of the Second World War. As a midteen he started biking and hiking around Europe and Northern Africa with a friend.
At 19 he emigrated to Canada which was looking for farmworkers. But he was an urban youth and stayed in Toronto where he became an outside sales rep for Henckels a famous German cutlery company. He remained with Henckels for over twenty years. In his time off, he became a sailor, a long distance biker, a swimmer and a hiker through the wilds of North America. He also took up mountain climbing including Kilimanjaro, Fujiyama, Mt Whitney, Popocatepeti, Macchu Picchu, and the European Alps and many peaks in the Rockies.
He married a Canadian citizen, Anne Dymond, and they soon had two daughters, Sonia and Alison. A few years later the family migrated to southern California, still with the Henckels Company. The family continued traveling at every opportunity. There are some great photos of them in the wilds with one or the other of their daughters on his back or nestled against his chest.
In the late 1970’s they settled in Half Moon Bay. His second wife, Clare Moynihan, died at an early age of breast cancer, and his partner for the last 17 years of his life was Jacqueline Sjoberg.
Rolf remained a vital, active man until very late in his life, and was always ready to take off on one more trip.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.