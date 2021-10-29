Robin Jeffs passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a series of health issues.
Robin grew up in England and studied engineering at Cambridge. In the mid-1960s Robin moved to California to work for Fairchild Semiconductor and took an MBA at Santa Clara University. His career then took him to Nassau, Bahamas, and he returned to the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1970s. Robin joined a small real estate investment partnership in Palo Alto and in 1980 branched out on this own. He had studied and invested in the stock market since the ‘60s, and in the ‘90s became a registered investment advisor while also managing a variety of retail and construction projects.
Robin joined Los Gatos Rotary Club in 1982 and the Half Moon Bay club when he moved to the coast in 1996. An avid golfer, Robin played courses around the world, but his home course was Half Moon Bay Golf Links where he played regularly since about 1980. In Half Moon Bay, Robin volunteered as an investment advisor to the Cabrillo Education Foundation and Senior Coastsiders. He spent several years on the city’s architectural review committee. He loved to travel and visit his widespread family. He played tennis for many years and spent long hours playing his piano.
He leaves his wife, Freda, three children and seven grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held in the coming months.
