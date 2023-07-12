Roberto Diaz, 69, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, departed peacefully on July 3, 2023 at UCSF Hospital surrounded by his family.
Roberto, a resident of Half Moon Bay for 49 years, was beloved for his kindness and devotion to family, friends and the community. He was born to a farming family in Moroleon Guanajuato, Mexico, where he worked and learned from a young age about the natural world and farming.
He worked in the agriculture trade and had extensive knowledge in that area. He grew “amazing” vegetable and flower gardens and raised and bred farm stock in his youth and later in life.
In 1988, he married the love of his life, Josie Diaz. He was a family man, outdoorsman, fisherman, and a man of faith.
Roberto will be fondly remembered for the kindness he shared with all, and as a person who would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was active in the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of the Pillar.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Josie Diaz; children, Ana Maria, Enrique, Joel, Laura, Yadira and Rafael; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Jesus, Agustin, Francisco and Rafael; sisters, Guadalupe, Graciela and Marisol; and his mother Maria Leon. Roberto was predeceased by his son Roberto Jr., who passed away in 2017.
Memorial service: July 13, noon – 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Pillar, Half Moon Bay.
(1) entry
Enrique : my thoughts and prayers are with your family. I am so sorry for your loss. ❤️Jenni
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.