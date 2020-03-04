Robert Reilly

Bob left this world for his next adventure on Feb. 26, 2020. He was a man with a wonderful sense of humor, a great storyteller and a self-described “child of the Sixties who took the scenic route and never quite got off the bus, in spirit.” He always said that laughter is holy and he made sure to have a good belly laugh and make those around him laugh several times a day.
Bob had a strong influence on his family and friends with the values he held dear. He had love and compassion for everyone and always treated others the way he wanted to be treated.
Bob was born on July 7, 1948, in Patterson, N.J., to Robert and Ruth Reilly. He attended Seton Hall University and received a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in philosophy. He graduated with honors and received the American Marketing Student of the Year Award. At the age of 24, Bob was named Salesman of the Year by the American Marketing Association in New Jersey.
He began his senior executive career in 1983 as vice president of the Eastern United States with DHL in New York City. He further went on to serve as vice president, customer service and corporate vice president of sales.
In 1988, he accepted the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer for Mobile Technology Inc., the largest global provider of MRI services.
In 1992, he returned to Northern California and settled in Half Moon Bay when he accepted the position of president and CEO of Sun Medical Technologies. Upon completion of a successful sale of the company in 1997 he launched his own health care consulting company, Reilly and Associates, primarily servicing Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco. In 2010, he joined his wife, Marcia, in retirement.
Bob dedicated a great deal of his time serving on various community boards both during his working years and in his retirement. He was on the board of Hospice of the Valley, San Jose, Calif., from 1993 to 2004, serving as president for one year. He served for 15 years on the board of Coastside Hope, serving as president for four years. He was an active member of the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club for 24 years, serving as treasurer for five years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marcia, his son David (Sandy) Reilly, daughter Amy, grandsons Milan and Kai who were the light of his life, and many dear friends who surrounded him with love all of his life but most recently by supporting him through his long and courageous fight with scleroderma. He was an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 25, 2020, at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Coastside Hope (coastsidehope.org) or Compassion and Choices (compassionandchoices.org).
