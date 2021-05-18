Robert Ray “Bob” Lindberg passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in San Mateo, at age 83. Bob was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 22, 1938, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond P. Lindberg. He is survived by his four children, Barbara Lindberg, Cindy Tillitz, Gary Lindberg, Greg Lindberg; and his three sisters, Carole Victorson, Linda Noland and Nancy DeMuth. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Scott Vigil, Evan Vigil, Jasmer Tillitz, Alison Tillitz, Jessica Lindberg, Lauren Lindberg, Devon Lindberg, Emma Lindberg, Erik Lindberg, and Hercules Lindberg, as well as six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Jeffrey Jasmer Lindberg and his parents, Raymond and Florence Lindberg.
Bob joined the Air Force in the 1950s and worked as an airline pilot for Flying Tigers and later FedEx. He loved to fly. He began his flying career as a flight engineer on the CL-44 turboprop freighter and later flew DC-8s, making Captain in 1978. He was later a Boeing 747 Captain and finished his career as Captain on the MD-11. He often flew long- haul overseas routes, with frequent trips to Japan and Southeast Asia. During the Vietnam War he flew supply missions to Saigon. He also flew supply missions to the Middle East. He logged over 25,000 hours in the air during his career.
He taught everyone he touched the value of hard work and dedication. “Love what you do and you will never work a day in your life,” he would say. He was a generous man in both matters of the heart and money. He was a hospice volunteer and a member of the Quiet Birdmen. He was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He would often say that his proudest accomplishment in life was his five wonderful children. In recent years he was suffering from a rare form of blood cancer that caused him constant pain. He often said he had done everything he wanted to do in this life and was ready to go. He will be missed. “We love you, Dad/Bob.”
