It is with great sadness that Robert (Bob) Paul Bettencourt suddenly passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City. Bob was born April 19, 1955. He was 67 years old. Bob worked as a carpenter for 37 years and worked at Casey Fogli Concrete until retiring at 55. Bob loved his NASCAR racing and his San Francisco 49ers. He will be deeply missed.
Robert is survived by his wife of 27 years, Melissa Rovai Bettencourt; his father, Paul Bettencourt; stepmother Mary Bettencourt; and his two sisters, Paula Piveronas and Patricia Bennett. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae Francesconi Bettencourt. A celebration of Robert's life will be at 1 p.m. on April 15, 2023, at his home in Half Moon Bay.
