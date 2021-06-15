Dec. 25, 1926 – June 5, 2021
Robert Machado, 94, of Spanish Springs, Nev., died on June 5, 2021. Bob, as his family called him, was born on Christmas Day in 1926. He grew up on the family ranch south of Half Moon Bay in San Gregorio, Calif. He was the youngest of six siblings and the last standing member of his immediate family. His many passions in life came from his early years on the ranch. He loved hunting and shot many a buck for himself and others. His favorite saying among his hunting buddies was: If you see Machado coming, get ready to pack one out.
Bob met and married the love of his life, Sue Elizabeth Ver Linden, and helped raise her two young sons, David and Danny Ver Linden. They made their home in San Carlos, Calif., both doing what they loved. She was a school teacher and he was self-employed, working with heavy equipment and clearing trails for the San Mateo County Fire Dept. Bob was proud to be a member of the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol and enjoyed many rides, dances, parties and friends.
Sue and Bob were like two peas in a pod, complementing each other in the best of ways. Following their passion for horses, they belonged to: Los Viajeros Trail Club and San Mateo County Horsemen’s Association. They went on many rides along the coast and up into the Sierras near Silver Lake and Yosemite. Bob often recounted how he would take the lead guiding riders off the trails. Sue would ask him if he knew where he was going and he always responded, “Just follow me,” which she did for over 50 years. In 2007, they bought a small ranch house on 10 acres in Spanish Springs. It was perfect for the two of them. Friends and family continued to visit. They continued to enjoy many years of camping with family and friends at Lake Almanor and Plasse’s Resort. They adopted a mule, “Lovey,” had two wonderful dogs, and, best of all, Bob got to move dirt.
Unfortunately, Bob lost the love of his life on Dec. 7, 2019. He said in his whole life it was the worst thing that had ever happened to him. With the help of neighbors Pat and Debbie, Dwayne and Kim, Ira and Alexis Hansen (and their eight children), stepson Danny Ver Linden, niece Susan Talancon and dear friend Diana Hoffman, he was able to go on living this past year and a half.
He is survived by his daughter Charlene Ann Avila (Michael), stepson David Ver Linden, stepson Danny Ver Linden (Donna), grandchildren Mike, Bob, Jack, Cheyanne and Tyler. There will be two celebrations of his life, one in Sparks, Nev., and one at the Mounted Patrol grounds in Woodside, Calif. His remains will be buried with his beloved Sue. Walton’s Mortuary is handling the cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.