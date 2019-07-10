Robert Lester Winnen passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019, in Truckee, Calif., while away on a fishing trip.
Bob was born in San Francisco on Sept. 13, 1951. In 1982, Bob met the love of his life, Holly, while on a blind date. The couple married in 1984 and moved to Kings Mountain, where he lived for 22 years before he moved to Half Moon Bay.
At the time of his passing, Bob had just sold his partnership and retired from a successful electrical manufacturing business that had been his career since his late teens. His love for the water (surfing, diving and fishing) took him to many places. His favorites were Mendocino, Calif.; Loreto, Mexico; and Costa Rica.
He leaves behind his four children, Heather, of Half Moon Bay, Patrick, of Half Moon Bay, Hailey, of Kings Mountain, and Adam, a student at Chico State; his children’s mother, Holly, of Kings Mountain; and the best dog ever, a Boston terrier named Bucky.
He has many friends and neighbors who will miss him and remember the good times and endless laughs.
The family asks that contributions be made to Coastside Fishing Foundation and to Northern California Special Olympics, specialolympics.org/tag/north-america.
A Celebration of Life for friends of Bob and family will be held at 1 p.m., July 14, at Mavericks Event Center.
