God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So, he closed his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to me.” You didn’t deserve what you went through so He gave you rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, as he only takes the best. And when I saw you sleeping so peacefully and free from pain, sorrow, depression and regrets, I could not wish you back to suffer that again.
Bobby was born in Mills Hospital and lived most of his life on the Coastside and in Redwood City. After high school he joined the Marines and went overseas. He then worked for the County of San Mateo Road Department in Half Moon Bay. When he was injured on the job, he became a special deputy sheriff at the courthouse in Redwood City.
Bobby and Robin met in 1958 and became a couple in 1973. They were known as “Bobby Duke,” and “Rocking Robin.” On Jan. 20, 2022, a military funeral was held for family and very close friends at Skylawn Funeral Home. Everyone who knew Bobby knew he was a jokester and would tell stories even if they were not true. He wanted to get a rise out of you. He also liked hot rod cars and watching car racing. He had a big heart.
He is survived by his wife, Carol “Robin” Cunha; daughter Renee Janelle Cunha; son Gregory Alan Cunha, wife Lindsey Cunha Osborne, children Alicia Osborne, Robert Cunha, Alex Osborne, Vesta Cunha; daughter Kimberley Kristine Cunha, children Kayley Davis, Gavin Rentfrow, Raylyn Rentfrow; stepdaughter Carol Gordon-McNabb, children Alden R. Cunha, August Gordon-Hart, Blake Gordon-Hart.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cunha, father Arnold Cunha, sister Marilyn Cunha Watkins, uncle Harold Cunha, grandmothers Mamie Miramontes, Anna Gosden, and grandfathers Manuel E. Cunha, Joseph Cunha and Antone Dedo.
Bobby Duke,
Rest in peace
“Cun-dog”
