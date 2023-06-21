ROBERT HENRY SENZ
1933-2023
William James wrote, "the great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlive it." In honor of Bob, please grab a glass and toast to a life well lived.
At his request, no services will be held. Should you wish to acknowledge him a donation may be made to: The Bob Senz Vocational Scholarship at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside. (bgccoastside.org )
Barbara, Lori , Neil, Dana and family
