ROBERT HENRY SENZ

1933-2023

William James wrote, "the great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlive it." In honor of Bob, please grab a glass and toast to a life well lived.

At his request, no services will be held. Should you wish to acknowledge him a donation may be made to: The Bob Senz Vocational Scholarship at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside. (bgccoastside.org )

Barbara, Lori , Neil, Dana and family

