Robert Edwards, son of Forrest and Bernice Edwards, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 88 years. He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Kansas before moving to Cottonwood, Calif., at the age of 3, along with his sibling, Jack. Shortly thereafter, he and his family moved to the Bay Area, where his sisters, Shirley and Florece “Pooky,” were born. The Edwards family started one of the very first dairy farms in Pescadero at the time. Robert then spent the majority of his life as a coastal resident.
Robert attended elementary school at a one-room school-house in San Gregorio and later graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1952. He was a master of many trades with jobs ranging from, but not limited to, a mechanic at the Pacifica Chevy dealer, a laborer at L.C. Smith Construction, a dispatcher at RMC Lonestar, a trucking operations manager at Cemex, and vice president of operations at Pacific Redi-Mix.
Robert was married to Dolores Mudrich for 14 years and they had five beloved children. He had a love and passion for baseball. From starting the first Little League team to playing and managing fast-pitch softball teams, he was well known throughout the sport. Robert, Ed Peably, Bill Avila and friends helped build Smith Field, which remains in Half Moon Bay today. Bob also marched with the Spanish Town Dons, which led him to create the Los Caballeros Drill Team of Half Moon Bay.
Most of his favorite moments were spent outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, exchanging stories with friends at the Bald Knob Club, and he never missed cattle brandings for family and friends. He loved cooking and preparing meals for branding events, and they always ended with nostalgic chatter that had everyone in tears with laughter. He was well loved, respected, and fondly referred to as “King” by those who knew him.
He met his long-term significant other, Jeanette DeLuca, 31 years ago. He also leaves behind his children, Steve (Shari), Robert “Sparky” (Rosemary), Stacey (John), Cindy, and Doug; grandchildren Jessica, Jaime, Justin, Courtney, Amber and Chantelle; and great-grandchildren Mateo, Carter, Cashlin, Dallas, Ava and Lucy.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-5 p.m. on May 20, 2023, at Long Branch Saloon, 321 Verde Road in Half Moon Bay.
