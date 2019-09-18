Robert (Bob) Raisler

Bob passed away on Aug. 19 following a cardiac arrest. Though he lived in California for the last 40 years, a piece of his heart remained in Beach, N.D., where he was born and returned frequently to spend time at the Raisler farm to visit family and friends.
Bob was a local hero to many in his high school days. He excelled in several sports, but particularly in basketball. It is no small wonder that he became an avid Golden State Warriors fan.
After graduate studies, he taught for several years, but soon pursued other interests, concluding his work career in San Francisco as a computer programmer.
While living in San Francisco, Bob was an avid bicyclist and loved the San Francisco Symphony. Retirement and meeting his wife, Elaine, coincided, and together they traveled around the country and abroad, with each trip providing a variety of adventures and enjoyable photography opportunities.
Since living in Half Moon Bay, Bob loved walking the Coastal Trail in the early morning and greeting the regulars with a wave and big smile.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and daughters Katie (Dave) and Jennifer and surrogate daughter Sue Burchfield, and by sister Anne, niece Lisa, nephews Stuart (Monica), Brian (Suzy) and Scott, as well as many grand nieces and nephews and cousins who all loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Bob’s memory to the San Francisco Symphony, or the University of California San Francisco’s Oncology Department.
