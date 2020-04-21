Robert “Bob” Juner, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by Marilyn, his loving wife of 75 years, by his daughter Patty, by sons Andy and Michael, and by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Bob grew up on City Island, Bronx, New York. He loved swimming, boating and working in his family’s bakery. He learned the value of hard work and hard play at a young age.
During the Second World War, he served in the Navy aboard the submarine, U.S.S. Sea Dragon as a machinist mate. After the war he came home to marry Marilyn, his high school sweetheart. They started their family, and moved to South San Francisco, Calif. In the 1950s, he became a service station dealer and retired in the 1990s as a consultant.
Through the years he taught by example. He taught the value of love, responsibility of family and fun. He made boating, water skiing, fishing, hunting and camping his family’s recreational activities. During his retirement years, he fished every week on the “Queen of Hearts” out of Pillar Point Harbor. He is buried at Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery in Half Moon Bay, to be near the ocean.
He had lots of friends but has always said that his happiest of times were spent with his family. He was the best dad and granddad a kid could have, and will be sadly missed.
