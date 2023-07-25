Robert (Bob) James Breen, most recently a resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away July 14, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Neche, ND, to James and (Sarah) Agnes Breen and grew up in Hillsboro, ND. Prior to Sarasota, Bob lived in Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Portola Valley, Calif. and Pittsburgh, PA.
Bob married Jeanne Radebaugh on Jan. 26, 1951. He later married Mary Ann Elder on July 9, 1970. Bob earned his master’s degree in Nuclear Physics and worked in the nuclear power industry for Westinghouse and the Electric Power Research Institute. He was well respected in his field and by his colleagues, many of whom he remained friends with for the remainder of his life.
In addition to his work, Bob had a lifelong passion for music, from playing the trombone, directing hymns at church, participating in a coral group, to attending the symphony regularly. He enjoyed traveling and had a keen interest in cathedrals. Bob loved being in nature, meditating and learning about different religions. He was a lifelong learner and
enjoyed engaging in meaningful conversation. Mostly Bob is remembered for his kindness to all, his love for his family and friends and doing all he could to help them.
Bob is survived by his children: Jim Phoenix (Kalisha) of Lummi Island, WA, Mary Jo Breen (Bill) of Chesapeake, VA, Jeffrey Breen of Gaithersburg, MD and Rebecca De Oliveira (Ernesto) of Sarasota, FL; his stepchildren: John Elder of Atherton, CA, and Mark Elder (Denise) of Novato, CA; his five grandchildren: Breen Masciotra, Senna De Oliveira, Dylan Elder, Emily Elder and Olivia Elder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Agnes; his siblings Donald, Rita and Richard; his wives Jeanne and MaryAnn; his children Michael, Jeannette, John,and stepdaughter Elizabeth.
A celebration of Bob’s life is being planned for the fall. To be notified of the details, please send an email to the following: robertjbreen108@gmail.com
