Richard Simms

Rick passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Oct. 13, 2019, wholeheartedly welcoming the next phase of his journey.
Born on Feb. 17, 1951, to Winston and Noreen Simms, Rick lived between Montara and Pescadero until 2017, when he and his wife, Janet Gomes Simms, relocated to Roseville, Calif.
Rick lived an idyllic childhood in Pescadero, where he and his brothers Steve, Gary and Phil, helped on the family farm, raised cattle in 4-H, and roamed the land in search of game for dinner and a good fishing hole, all the while making mischief and great memories with local buddies. With an eye for perfection, Rick enjoyed working with the earth as an operator engineer. He found joy in painting scenery, creating with his hands, sketching, surfing, fishing, family, camping, building and racing cars, and having good ol’ time!
In 1995, Rick was diagnosed with cancer and since then was unable to enjoy life in many of the same ways as he had before. Meanwhile, he awed us with persevering attitude, his physical, emotional and spiritual strength, and his social nature. Rick openly shared his feelings and thoughts about life and never hesitated to tell and show others that he cared about them. He cherished his annual trip to the Klammouth River with friends and family and it is here that his ashes will return to the waters and earth.
Rick is survived by his wife Janet, his brother Steve, his children Adrienne, Tara, Richelle, and Ricky, and his grandchildren Haley, Nathan, Sierra, and Malana.
All are invited to honor and celebrate the life of Rick Simms on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Pescadero I.D.E.S. Hall. Please bring an appetizer to share along with your planned or impromptu stories, toasts, songs, and poetry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.