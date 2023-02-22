Richard Benfer Lohman passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 19, 2023. He was born April 28, 1948, in Selinsgrove, Pa. His father was an Air Force officer, so Ric and his two brothers lived in many different places, including the Azores and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 1970 and married his wife, Barbara, the same month. He ran the computer lab at George AFB in Victorville, which still used punch cards and had to shut down when it got too windy. The entire base was run by a computer with less memory than a modern laptop.
After his military service, he graduated from the American Graduate School of International Management where his command of Portuguese was a definite advantage and led to career opportunities in Sao Paulo and then Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Once his family grew to include three children, he decided to move back to California where he had always felt more at home, spending seven years in Santa Barbara before moving to Half Moon Bay in 1990.
He loved this community, and while he worked as an information systems director at several local companies, his true passion was evident in his efforts to protect the environment along the coastside and in his support of our remarkable community. He served on the Midcoast Community Council, the Granada Community Services District board and the Montara Water and Sanitary District board. He also was on the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board, LAFCO, and the California State Parks Association board.
Ric loved the outdoors and ran many marathons and triathlons including the 100th Boston Marathon and the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon. He was proud of his three children and six beautiful grandchildren, who were fortunate to share many camping trips and sporting and musical events with him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastside Land Trust, an organization for which Ric cared deeply.
Served with Rick on the Board of the Montara Water and Sanitary District. Admired his eloquence, honesty and absolute commitment to his community. Will miss him dearly.
