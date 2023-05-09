Rebecca Hathaway Johnson Goodell, 50, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home in Half Moon Bay, Calif., following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Rebecca was born a third-generation San Franciscan in 1973, to parents Nancy and Lance Johnson, and was raised in San Mateo, Calif. She graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in 1994 with a degree in early childhood education and earned a teaching credential from San Jose State a year later.
A hearing loss (diagnosed at an early age and later exacerbated by an injury in college) was no match for her strength and tenacity. She learned both lip reading and American Sign Language, which she used throughout her life and work.
Rebecca met her husband, David Goodell, in 2006, and they married in February 2009. They have two daughters, Tessa (13) and Addison (11). To Rebecca, family was everything. They were her greatest joy, her biggest strength and her guiding light, and she remained a devoted wife and mother until the end of her life.
She had a genuine passion for teaching, and she took her role as an educator very seriously. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Montara, Calif., for 11 years where she thrived amongst the youthful energy and boundless curiosity of her students and where she was loved and respected by kids, parents and colleagues alike. She resigned to raise her daughters, but, as they grew older, she returned to teaching part time so she could be part of their education. An active member of the El Granada Parent Teachers Organization, she served on the PTO board as the Fundraising Chair and Auction Coordinator.
Rebecca loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking or camping with her husband and kids on the California coast, traipsing through the Sierra Nevada or on vacation with her family at her “happy place” in Stinson Beach.
She was committed to creating a happy and healthy home for her family, which included four very spoiled chickens and a rescue dog named Tsuki who was always at her side (or in her lap). Her “tiny home” in Half Moon Bay, which she designed with her father, was her sanctuary where she enjoyed cooking, crafting and cuddling with her clan.
Rebecca will be remembered for her kindness, her compassion and her courage. For her love of life and her boundless optimism. But, most of all, for her infectious and uncontrollable laugh that would leave her — and everyone around her — in tears of joy.
She is survived by her husband, David Goodell, children Tessa and Addison, sister Darcy (Michael) Price and parents Nancy and Lance Johnson.
Rebecca’s devotion to her two extraordinary daughters was unmistakable. Even in her darkest moments they were the light of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks gratefully for donations to be made to her daughters' college funds at ugift529.com. Enter the Ugift code 353-T15 for Tessa and P9M-P1Q for Addison.
