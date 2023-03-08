Raymond Sakae Yamane, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 17, 2023, after a long, full life and short illness.
Born June 12, 1930, Raymond had an idyllic childhood, running around barefoot and jumping off the pier in Waimea on the remote west side of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
Raymond traveled the United States as a telecommunication engineer, eventually
meeting Jean Deis while working in a small town in upstate New York. He had to leave on another work assignment but told her, “I’ll be back, let’s get married.” True to his word, they were married in 1961 and traveled from state to state
and continent to continent together. In 1971, they settled in Half Moon Bay, Calif., with their three children, Rae, Jill and David. Raymond continued his career, eventually starting his own company,
Raycomm, and finally retiring to spend part of the year in his beloved Kauai, summers with Jean’s family in Old Forge,
N.Y., and gardening in Half Moon Bay, weather permitting.
Raymond is survived by Jean, his wife of 62 years; his sister Nancy; three children, Rae (Michael) Monahan, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jill (Wayne) Impink, of Miramar, Calif., and David (Sandy) Yamane, of Mocksville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Paul, Ian, Hannah, Evan and Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Never one to draw attention to himself, Raymond requested no service or memorial in his honor.
