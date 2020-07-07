Ramon (Ray) George Vaughn Sr. of Moss Beach, Calif., passed away on June 19, 2020, after a 20-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Ray was born on Feb. 26, 1937, in Glens Falls, N.Y. at the home of his parents, Bethuel G. Vaughn and Minnie Bell (Farr) Vaughn. Ray graduated in 1956 from Glens Falls High School where he participated in football, being inducted into the alumni Hall of Fame. He also played the French horn in orchestra and band, and developed a lifelong love for the accordion.
He attended Albany Business College, graduating in 1958, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a specialist 4th class in the U.S. Army Signal Corp from 1959-1961, and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he worked as a high-clearance cryptologist. Ray was employed at Whiteman Chevrolet in Glens Falls, N.Y., as a comptroller and vice president from 1963 until his retirement in 2005. He was the recipient of Chevrolet’s annual Outstanding Service Award for Business every year from 1975 to 2005.
Ray married Patricia Bennett in 1962 and had three sons, Ramon Jr., David and Michael. Pat passed away in 1972. On July 11, 1992, Ray married Margaret (Peggy) Meisenhelder of Granville, N.Y. Ray and Peggy remained married until his death.
His church affiliations were a major part of his life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Granville, N.Y. (1992-2011), where he served as a Eucharistic minister, religious education instructor and music minister. After his move to California in 2010, he joined the Music Ministry at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Pacifica, Calif.
Ray’s love of music continued as a member of the Saratoga, N.Y., Racing City Barbershop Chorus and the Granville Area Chorus. In addition to music, he enjoyed gardening, home repairs and remodeling, volunteering at the Coastside Senior Center in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and spending time at his “camp” on Lake Eden, Vermont.
He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Bethuel, brothers Donald, Leon and Harold, sisters Varena and Gloria, and his first wife, Patricia.
Survivors include his wife Peggy, sons Ramon Jr., David and Michael, stepchildren Derek, Adam and Danika, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ray participated in over 10 years of Alzheimer’s drug studies at the Bennington, Vermont, Memory Clinic and at University of California, San Francisco, in hopes of helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s for future generations. Persons wishing to donate in his memory can do so at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
At his request, there will be no service or memorial.
