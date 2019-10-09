Ralph Edward Sampson

Ralph Sampson passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, peacefully, while at home with family.
He was born in El Paso, Texas, to James and Lavene Sampson in 1950 and moved to the Peninsula as a child.
He grew up in the Millbrae area and attended Mills High School in Burlingame. Ralph moved to La Honda in the late 1960s, and the Coastside has been his home ever since.
He became a general contractor in 1979 and found great satisfaction in his life’s work, designing and building custom homes on the coast.
Ralph loved being outdoors. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, especially with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and an experienced hunter who loved training and working with his dogs. He was also a self-taught mechanic and spent countless hours working on his motorcycles. His favorite was his 1963 Harley. He liked fast cars and even raced stock cars for several years.
Ralph’s greatest love was people. He was well-beloved on the coast, especially in Pescadero where he and his wife, Denise, made their home. He took pride in his cooking and loved to share his dinner table. His door was always open to anyone who wanted to stop by. He loved hosting and knew how to throw one heck of a party.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Denise; by son Jess; daughter Lisa and her children, Jana and Will; by his daughter Meghan; daughter Sarah and her husband, Willie, and their daughter, Cora.
In honor of Ralph, the family will be hosting an open house celebration from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at their residence in Pescadero. All are welcome to attend.
Per Ralph’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, cholangiocarcinomg.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.