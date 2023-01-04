Rae DuFore, a loved mother and friend, died peacefully in her home in Burlingame, Calif., on Dec. 12, 2022. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday.
Rae was born in Chicago, Ill.,and moved frequently growing up. She was known for her love, compassion, endless curiosity and service to others. She was an avid learner and passionate about international connection. She married Robert “Bob” DuFore in 1955, and together they raised three children, first in Rockford, Ill., and then in Bayside, Wis.
Rae graduated from the University of Wisconsin,Milwaukee, with a B.S. in adult educational studies with an international relations emphasis. She spent 11 years as the executive director for the Foundation for International Cooperation, promoting international awareness and cross-cultural connections. She later worked as the director of communication services at the Wisconsin World Trade Center, connecting business people in Milwaukee with counterparts around the world. In 1999, she and Bob moved to San Mateo, Calif., to be near their daughters and grandchildren.
Rae’s life was a life well lived and a life well loved. She was caring, truthful and just. She was driven by a passion and a purpose to inspire understanding between cultures, and hosted many international visitors in our home, most of whom became lifelong friends. She was active in the civil rights movement in Rockford and was an early feminist. She loved to laugh and made every day fun. She was a lifelong learner who loved reading and writing. She truly connected to and cared for every single person she encountered.
Rae is survived by her three daughters, Terri DuFore (Scott Albright), Suzanne DuFore (Robert Brownstone) and Valerie (Tim) Dubois; grandchildren Miranda, Alex, Emily, Ryan, Cassidy and Eric; brother-in-law Norm DuFore; plus many friends and special loved ones. Rae is preceded in death by her husband, Bob DuFore; her parents, Raymond and Genevieve “Agatha” Sachse; and her sister, Genevieve Sachse.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo, which has been a wonderful spiritual and personal community for Rae since her move to California.
