Phil Askins, born June 20, 1941, passed away Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 80, with his wife and son by his side.
Phil was a CHP officer in Ventura County when he was medically retired. He moved to the Bay Area where he obtained his B.A. and went to work at the Pillar Point Air Force Station for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marylan, of 33 years, his children Deborah Pierce (David), Rene Askins and Scott Askins (Marion), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother David Askins, brother-in-law Max Bradford, several nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and cruises. He was a member of the American Legion and was Master of the Masonic Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion Post 474.
