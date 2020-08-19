Phelps Edward “Sam” Robinson passed away peacefully at his home in Calimesa, Calif., on May 30 at the age of 70. Affectionately known by all as Sam, he was born in Houston, on March 15, 1950, and moved to Galveston, Texas, at a young age.
The third of five children born to Howard and Patricia (Spies) Robinson, Sam had a lively and adventurous spirit from the start. Even a bout of severe polio at age 5 couldn’t dampen Sam’s humor and tenacity.
The family relocated to Atherton, Calif., in 1961 and Sam graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 1968. That same year he was drafted into the Navy and proudly served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1972 on the USS Hunterdon County. Upon his return, Sam attended San Jose State University.
Sam married his first wife, Paula, in 1980, and three children followed over the next nine years. After a decade as a family in Menlo Park, they relocated to Half Moon Bay in 1991. Sam was involved in community work and loved his time serving in the Lions Club.
Those who knew Sam will recall his gift of gab and successful career in sales. He spent over 20 years with Maxon Precision Motors, both as a salesman and management executive. More than a place of work, Maxon was a true family, and Sam forged many lasting friendships during his time there.
In 2014, Sam married Cecelia (Cece) and the two of them enjoyed many years together in Ojai, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz., before recently settling in Calimesa, Calif. He doted endlessly on their two fur babies, Lily and Keisha. Sam and Cece shared a true love for each other and spending time with their large, extended families.
We remember Sam for his quick wit, fierce sense of humor, kind heart, strong friendships and love of music. He traveled extensively for work and pleasure, meeting many new friends along the way. Sam never met a person who didn’t become a part of his close circle and he was loved by his family, friends, co-workers, colleagues and strangers whom he befriended. As someone who knew Sam aptly said, “His personality was contagious. You just wanted to be around him.”
Sam is survived by his wife Cecilia, children Sally (Anthony), Cristina (Christian) and Derek (Stephanie), stepchildren Valerie, Benjamin and Dianne (Bill), grandkids Dylan and Mila, sisters Leslie (Bruce), Karen (Tim), Tina (Jeff) and a wide network of family and friends, all of whom loved and cared for him deeply.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven, and several other family members and close friends.
Celebrations of life will be held at a later date. We humbly ask that you engage in acts of kindness to honor Sam’s generous spirit.
