Patricia Lynn Magri, 70, lost her long and courageous battle with breast cancer on April 12, 2020.
Patricia was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on July 24, 1949. She moved to Half Moon Bay in the late 1960s to live with her father and stepmother, Larry and Hazel Cornett. She worked as a waitress at their family-owned restaurant, Hazel’s Seafood.
Shortly after arriving in Half Moon Bay, her father introduced her to a young man named Gino Magri. They started dating and quickly fell in love. They were married on Jan. 24, 1970, at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. They went on to raise two children, Allen and Tammy.
After her kids were grown, Patricia started a daycare, which she ran for over 15 years. She was loved by the parents and kids. She treated everyone like they were family. The kids gave her the nickname “Pat,” which stuck with her through the years. She loved working with kids; it was her passion. Sadly, she had to retire after being diagnosed with cancer.
Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gino Magri, by father Larry Cornett, stepmother Hazel Cornett, half-brother Bill Middleton and stepbrother John Dooley. She is survived by her mother Juanita Middleton, son Allen Magri, daughter Tammy Sturdivan, son-in-law Darin Sturdivan, grandson Gunner and stepbrother Robert Divers.
