Patricia Hedger, age 87, of Killdeer, North Dakota, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Patricia Ann was born Sept. 26, 1935, in Dickinson, the daughter of Daniel Fitzlaugh, DDS, of New England, N.D., and Mary (Duffy) Fitzlaugh, of Milwaukee, Wis., who served as Daniel’s dental assistant. Growing up, Patricia attended Killdeer Public School. Following graduation, she attended the University of North Dakota, SRS, St. Joseph Nursing, in Grand Forks, N.D. and earned her RN degree. Patricia married Donald Hedger on Nov. 23, 1956, in Dickinson. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Daniel, Patrick, and Deborah. Patricia’s RN career in caregiving took place in Phoenix, Ariz., as head nurse for Head Start in Maricopa County Health, and RN school nurse in the Glendale School District for first through sixth grades.
Patricia inherited a love of horses and horsemanship from her father, and earned the title of Killdeer Mountain Rodeo Queen in her teen years. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killdeer. Patricia enjoyed hosting events, cooking and baking for family and friends, homemaking, spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and serving on various boards in the Killdeer community including the Hill Top Home of Comfort, Hill Top Foundation, High Plains Community Center, and Dunn Community Health. She played a vital role in forming the Killdeer and Halliday Community Health Clinics and the Hill Top Home of Comfort nursing home. Patricia worked alongside husband Don to further strengthen the Killdeer community by starting Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to provide steady jobs and benefits in the aerospace electronics industry.
Patricia is greatly loved by her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald; sons Daniel, of Kerrville, Texas, and Patrick (Ann) of Killdeer; daughter Deborah Hedger (Jenny Walter), of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; grandchildren Kristin Hedger, of Kerrville, Texas, Erika (Travis) Bauer, of Killdeer, Mathew (Ashton) Hedger, of Langdon, N.D., Jessie Hedger-Walter, of Half Moon Bay; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel “Buck” and Lucille (Duffy) Fitzlaugh; and a sister, Mary Sydney.
A Funeral Mass for Patricia was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killdeer with Rev. Joseph Evinger as celebrant. Burial was at the Killdeer Cemetery.
