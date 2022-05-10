Pat Turner, a 40-year resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2022, at age 77.
Originally from Chicago, Pat fell in love with the Coastside on her honeymoon and thought it would be a great place to live. Seven years later, she made that dream a reality.
Pat was an insurance underwriter and office manager for Charles O. Finley who also owned the Oakland A’s. This served as her introduction to the San Francisco Bay Area. Upon moving to California, she settled her family in Half Moon Bay. She had a cookware store on Main Street — Pots en Pans — for many years, and was very active with the HMB Chamber of Commerce and an originator of the Nights of Light. She later became a Realtor, and for 25 years enjoyed helping others find their dream homes from Pacifica to Pescadero.
She was an avid animal rescue advocate, and so donations in honor of Pat’s memory can be made to the rescue of your choice.
As COVID-19 requirements have relaxed, a celebration of life will be held June 4, 2022. For details, please email patinhmb@yahoo.com.
