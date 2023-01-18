Heaven has gained an angel. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, our beloved sister, Pamela Sayles, age 74, of Half Moon Bay, died peacefully at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, Calif.
Pam was born March 1, 1948, at St. Joseph Hospital in San Francisco to Umbert and Lorraine Bovero. She was the first of eight children. Pamela married James "Jim" Sayles III in 1967. Pam and her husband, Jim, moved to Half Moon Bay in the 1970s where they raised their family. She was a loving mother to her four children: Teresa "Teri" (son-in-law Antonio), James “Bo,” Joseph “Joey,” and Erin. She was also an adored Meema to her three grandsons Matthew, Raymond and Alex.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and parents Umbert and Lorraine Bovero. She is survived by her sisters, Donna Kiecker (Laurel), Debra Picasso (Mike), Carla Jensen, and Claudia Moore (Ken) and her brothers, Jeff Bovero (Patrice), Brian Bovero (Sally) and Greg Bovero (Melanie), as well as several nieces and nephews, and a lot of friends.
Pam was very active in Mariners Church for many years and had a great love of her church and a big heart for children. During her time at Mariners she served in the children’s ministry and was the leader of the children’s Pioneer Club. She had such a passion for teaching young children to know, love and follow Jesus that she started a preschool Bible club called “Little Lambs” and was known as Mrs. Pam. She taught this program for over 25 years. Mrs. Pam has made a difference in many little ones' lives by leading them to know Jesus.
Because of her love for children and the Little Lambs Club, she decided to go to college and get an early childhood education credential that allowed her to work in local preschools as well. Pam was also very active in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life fundraising walks, which she began to participate in to honor the memory of her husband, as well as the Big Wave Project, which is an organization that supports children with special needs on the Coastside.
She will be deeply missed by so many and will remain in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Mariners Church in Half Moon Bay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Big Wave Project.
