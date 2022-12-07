Padma Susan Moyer passed away after a long illness on Nov. 21, 2022. She was 75.
Originally from Los Angeles, Padma graduated from UC Santa Cruz and then got a master’s in social work from UC Berkeley. A devotee of Swami Satchidananda, she was living in the San Francisco Integral Yoga Institute where she met her husband, Richard Moyer. They were married from 1980 to 2000; Richard passed away in 2014. For the last 30-plus years Padma lived on the coast, in Moss Beach and then Half Moon Bay. She was a licensed marriage and family therapist and had a private practice in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay for over 35 years. She is survived by her brother, Michael Botnick, of Los Angeles, two nephews, and many close, loving friends.
Padma was a beautiful, bold, and creative spirit whose astute observations were often hilarious and deeply true. Her creativity was expressed in her writing, both poetry and prose, and acting. She was a student of the Jean Shelton Acting Studio in San Francisco, and she performed in several local productions. She loved to sing and dance as well.
Most of all, Padma will be remembered for her huge heart, her skillful and loving work as a psychotherapist, her great sense of humor, and her grace in meeting life’s challenges. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Alma Via of San Francisco, Memory Care Unit, 1 Thomas More Way, SF, 94132.
