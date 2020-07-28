Norma J. Bishop died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Vista Terrace Skilled Nursing Home in Belmont, Calif., after a two-year struggle with congestive heart failure. She was 97.
Norma (nee Hensler) was born in Atlantic, Iowa. She grew up with an independent spirit, a strong work ethic and a tremendous sense of family duty. This was despite, or possibly due to, the many trials presented to her and her family by the Great Depression, the untimely death of her father, and World War II.
Norma met Ralph Bishop, a recent Yale graduate, while attending nursing school in Baltimore. Ralph was a student at the University of Maryland Dental School at the time. He then joined the wartime military Medical Corp upon graduation. Ralph also asked Norma to marry him. When Ralph was posted to California, Norma followed, and they were married in San Diego in November 1945.
Ralph enlisted full time in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter, and Norma graciously accepted her new role as the wife of a career officer. The couple moved many times and had postings on the East and West coasts and in the Pacific. In 1967, when Ralph retired from the military, they moved to Atlanta where Ralph joined the faculty of Emory University Dental School. Ralph and Norma remained in Atlanta for 41 years. They then relocated to Half Moon Bay in 2008 to be near family. Ralph died in 2010 and Norma remained in Half Moon Bay until 2018 when she moved to Belmont.
Norma was a person to be admired throughout her life. She worked at many interesting jobs and constantly strove to extend her education before she began devoting herself full time to the support of her family. Still, she found time to contribute extensively, on a volunteer basis, to all the many communities in which she lived.
Norma loved all things historic, cultural and beautiful. She was a lifelong member of the Federation of Garden Clubs. She assisted in the early development of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Waterford, Conn., and also in the establishment of the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in Atlanta, Ga. In 2011, at age 88, she edited and published her grandfather’s memoir, “Recollections of an Iowa Farmer, 1875-1890,” which described her family’s early homesteading experiences in northwestern Iowa.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, son, parents and brother. She is survived by a daughter and her husband in Half Moon Bay, by her grandson, his wife and a great-grandson in San Francisco, and by her granddaughter and husband in Salt Lake City. A funeral Mass, limited unfortunately to family due to the coronavirus, will be held for her at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay.
Norma’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of the Vista Terrace Skilled Nursing Home for their wonderful care of her during the last two years. They also wish to thank all, in Half Moon Bay and elsewhere, who have known and loved Norma and have sent their heartfelt condolences. We are so grateful.
