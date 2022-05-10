Nathalie S. Dolgushkin passed on April 9, 2022, following a fall at age 93 at the Russian Retirement Home in Hollywood, where she had lived for several years. She is survived by her four children and the many people whose lives she touched with her artwork, her colorful stories of her life, and continued ability to easily make friends with anyone who came her way. She lived for many years, through the 1960s, '70s and '80s, on the Coastside and participated heartily in its vibrant artistic community, selling and giving away many paintings, wood-burned scenes and wood-burned Easter eggs.
She was born Nathalie Semeonovna Korjenkoff, in Shanghai, China, on Feb. 20, 1929, following her family's emigration fleeing the Bolshevik revolution. Educated at L'Ecole Francaise in Shanghai, she grew up speaking English, Russian and French, and faithfully attended the Russian Orthodox Church, under the auspices of Bishop John, later to become St. John the Wonderworker. After living in Shanghai through the Japanese Occupation and World War II, her family again fled communist revolution and moved to the Philippines, where the displaced Slavic immigrants set up a thriving community in tents. It was there that she married Igor Dolgushkin.
In 1949, the couple was able to immigrate to the United States under the Congressional Act of 1948, along with their parents, cousins and siblings. Settling in San Diego they soon moved to San Francisco, then discovered the Coastside. After residing there for many years, following divorce, Nathalie moved to Mexico where she lived and taught English for many years. She, of course, also became fluent in Spanish.
She was colorful, interesting, prone to elaboration, and loved beauty everywhere she could find it. She was interred on April 21 at Joshua Tree Memorial Park in a green burial, shrouded and covered in flowers, crystals and feathers. In lieu of cards or flowers, we ask that you contribute to an artist on Patreon.com, so that someone may pursue their art, as art was her true love. And if you were lucky enough to know her, share a story with someone who didn't, so that her memory carries on. If you are even luckier to have a piece of her art, be sure to tell someone about the woman who made it.
