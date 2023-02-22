Natalie was born and raised in La Honda, Calif., where she loved her roots of a ranching lifestyle. She loved and cared for all animals, from mice to horses, with many dogs and cats in between.
Natalie attended La Honda Elementary School followed by Pescadero High School. In her teens Natalie was very active in the 4-H program, showing shorthorn steers as well as horses in English, Jumping and Western Pleasure. To no one's surprise, Natalie and her childhood friend Leslie spent hours grooming, washing and perfecting their horses. Natalie had great success and many winning accomplishments in her years of showing horses and cattle.
After Natalie graduated high school she attended CSM Cosmetology School and graduated with her license and started her career in the beauty industry.
Natalie spent the last 30 years of her life battling MS, which was never easy. Natalie had many close people in her life caring for and helping her.
Moving to Idaho four years ago, she was under the care of Heart and Home Hospice. The RNs and caregivers for Natalie were beyond caring, loving and wonderful. Quickly they were no longer caretakers and nurses, they were dear friends and family.
Natalie passed peacefully at home with her mother and stepfather by her side, along with beloved pets Roscoe and Missy.
Natalie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Chris and Veronica True; father Gary Haubrich; brother Zeke (Brittanie) Haubrich, brother Craig Haubrich and sister Amber True; aunt and uncle Daniel and Belinda Caughey; aunts Kay Smith and Carol Whiteman; nieces and nephews Samantha Power, Alyssa Bondi, MacKenzee Haubrich, Wyatt Haubrich, Ryless Haubrich and Ridge Haubrich; godmother Rita Brown; and lifelong friends Leslie Phipps, Lisa Eston, Kim Souza, Lori Mendes, Natalie Marchi and Jerry Hilbert.
Natalie is preceded in death by her sister Allison Bondi.
