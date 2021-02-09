Nancy J. Keithley, 73, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Nancy was born July 15, 1947, in Grand Forks, to Arnold Myers and Helen (Griffin) Myers. Soon they learned her love of organizing, a natural born conductor of business, events, conversation and teams. She excelled at school, graduated at age 16 and enrolled in a business program at UND, then worked in
technology-related roles, at first as a keypunch operator and then as a certified Program Manager.
She married young and later became a mother to their beloved Steve.
In her business roles, she influenced many people to adhere to the critical paths in their projects and to communicate early if timelines needed changes, infusing humor while orchestrating the projects to a timely conclusion. She navigated ever-new technology to become a recent force in migrating huge amounts of data.
Nancy made countless friends in business and the community. She was also a fine singer, dancer, played drums in a school band, and sang in a rock band with her husband. She greatly enjoyed viewing art, often attending the Denver Art Museum programs.
Nancy also loved her growing family, often visiting her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Steve Zelmer and lovely daughter-in-law Jessica Zelmer and their children, Dylan, Caitlyn, Riley, Rory and Nolan; also, her sisters Phyllis Ulm, Colleen Halverson and her brother Arnold (Buck) Myers and wife Cindy Myers, plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
