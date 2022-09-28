Nancy Craig died after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2022. Nancy was the middle of three children of Robert and Katharine Craig in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended high school at Westlake School for Girls where she made many lifelong friends. She then attended Stanford University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, she had a storied career as a girl about town for the Copley News Service in Washington, D.C. Veterinary medicine then called, so Nancy enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine, to become a small animal veterinarian (VMD).
After a few years working for clinics in Maryland, Nancy moved to the Bay Area on the West Coast. She originally was employed by the Humane Society of San Francisco and Peninsula Humane Society. She and Linda Amezcua co-founded Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital in Pacifica in 1986. Originally a two-person practice, by the time she retired, in 2012, seven veterinarians were on staff at this busy hospital. Her many clients remembered her caring ways, attention to detail, and her skill as a clinician and surgeon. Nancy mentored veterinary technicians some of whom went on to become veterinarians.
Nancy loved the Pacific Coast with the lush landscape and cool breezes. She enjoyed walking her dogs along the cliffs of Montara where she had her home. She relaxed by cultivating the greenery in and around her house.
Nancy moved with her partner of 32 years, Jane Turrel, a veterinary oncologist, to Petaluma. No services are to be held. Nancy requested that donations in her name be made to the Peninsula Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.