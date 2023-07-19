A life well-lived, full of culinary delights and mastery, world travel, cultural exchange and family nurturing.
Born Nancy Ann Major in Pasadena, she joined the Tri Deltas when arriving at UC Berkeley, forging truly lifelong friendships. In 1954, she graduated and married Ed Michelsen, and for the next three decades built a life and
family in Lafayette, California. She and Ed nurtured children Dayna, Diane, Bryan and Jon with unforgettable family adventures, like driving a Winnebago full of four adults and six kids through Mexico in 1972. The Michelsens were an active and beloved family in the Burton Valley community through the mid-1980s.
A major shift in her life came when Ed died suddenly in 1987 at age 55. Nancy sold the Lafayette house, and she and son Bryan built two adjacent homes on vacant lots in Half Moon Bay, where she lived for the next 30 years. Soon, Nancy embraced grandparenthood, ensuring she was on hand along with daughter Dayna when Diane married and began raising her kids on Whidbey Island, Washington. Nancy decided to buy a cabin in Beverly Beach, to be close to her grandkids and daughters, making a cozy and lovely waterside retreat for family and many friends. Summers were spent cooking, kayaking, playing bocce ball and enjoying great jazz, especially her grandsons’ concerts. In both Beverly Beach and Half Moon Bay, Nancy enjoyed a good wine time and sunset. Card shark and cribbage hustler, Nancy loved teaching her five grandkids to play and eventually good-naturedly losing to them.
Known for her tasteful fashion sense and love of travel, Nancy frequently met longtime travel companions in various far-flung places. Her passion for Italy culminated in bringing her entire family for a fabulous agriturismo experience in 2004, savoring the culture and one another. Wherever she went, Nancy was engaged, curious and observant — her keen intellect delighting in artistry of all mediums.
When she reached her 90s, Nancy moved into an assisted living home in Lafayette, where son Jon frequently picked her up for early bird dinners, jazz shows and the occasional Manhattan at the Round Up. In the end, she died at peace, her family at her bedside, holding her hand, listening to Bill Evans and a poem read by her beloved granddaughter.
Nancy is survived by her brother Dick and family Jeanette, Jennifer and Daniel Major of France; sons Bryan (Amy Risk) and Jon (Greta Mart); daughters Diane (Dave Mattens) and Dayna (Dave Antognini); grandchildren Michela (Eric), Evan, Aren, Moss and Fisher; and great-grandson Aiden.
Her family is hosting celebrations of life in both Beverly Beach on Sept. 10 and in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 7, 2023. Please contact gretamart@icloud.com for details; all who knew Nancy are most welcome. Her ashes will be placed adjacent to Ed’s in Half Moon Bay and scattered at Beverly Beach. If so moved, please donate in Nancy’s name to the Music in Schools Today (musicinschoolstoday.org)program.
