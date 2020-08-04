Minot Parker, of Montara, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born in New Hampshire on Oct. 2, 1934, the eldest of 11 children. He graduated from Keene State College, did his advanced math certification at Boston College, and completed his master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.
Minot taught math in Massachusetts before joining NASA as an aerospace education specialist, a position he held for 35 years. He traveled to more than 40 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, plus Guam, and always said he had the second-best job in the world — the first being an astronaut. He was a born teacher, and children everywhere, including his wife’s students, loved listening to him. Minot also loved telling stories, which everyone enjoyed hugely, and his coffee group will sorely miss him. He was a most generous and gracious member.
Minot enjoyed competitive shooting (with the Livermore Gun Club), fishing, boating (in the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club), as well as volunteering at Año Nuevo and the Pigeon Point Lighthouse. In short, he had his retirement all planned and enjoyed every moment, despite the recent runs back and forth to the Stanford Oncology Unit, where he also entertained them with stories and jokes. One
specialized area he took up was auctioneering. After graduating from the MO Auction School, he auctioneered for schools, churches and other nonprofits. It was such fun to watch him coax the crowd into bidding up, up and up.
He is survived by his wife, Sydney Tyler-Parker, his son, Steven Parker, his daughter, Sandra Parker Savoie, his stepdaughter, Lee H.T. Argabrite, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We all loved him so much. No day will pass without him in our hearts.
At his request, there will be no service. As a memorial, his ashes will be released to the sea.
