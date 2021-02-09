Mildred “Mikel” Toshiko Hutchinson, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mikel was born in Fresno, Calif., on Oct. 15, 1942, to Ruth Teiko (Igarashi) and Frank Tadashi Abe. She was the youngest of five children, following Arthur, Carolyn, Marcia and Willard. Her first home was in the Japanese Relocation Camps of Rowher and Jerome, Ark. After World War II, the family relocated to Chicago, where Mikel was raised. Mikel graduated with a degree in French from the Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley. She met and married William Chapman Dalton, a police officer, in 1964, and they had three children: Christina and twin sons, Scott and William. After living in Colorado for several years, the family moved to Pacifica, Calif., in 1980. Mikel retired from San Francisco State University where she worked in the Chemistry Division and the Graduate Admissions Office.
Mikel was a devoted and loving mother who always exuded love, warmth, and positive energy. Mikel was a globe-trotting adventurer. She traveled from one continent to another, sailed down the Nile River, climbed the Great Wall of China, hiked Machu Picchu, and admired the Moai of Rapa Nui. She explored 33 countries where she immersed herself in new cultures and made lifelong friends wherever she went. When she retired, she moved to Paris and attended French and art classes at the Sorbonne, and cooking classes at the Cordon Bleu.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Mikel, you know that she was a kind and gentle soul. She was often seen with her ukulele in Linda Mar, where she enjoyed playing music with friends, fellow musicians, and the ukulele group, the Coastside Strummers. She walked the beach trail each day and conversed with friends old and new. She always encouraged people to travel, follow their dreams, and go on adventures.
Mikel’s nine grandchildren were her pride and joy, and her love for them was immeasurable. She enjoyed teaching them to paint, draw, play ukulele, craft jewelry, and loved cheering them on at sporting events.
Mikel was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Frank; her brother Willard; her sister Carolyn; her beloved friend, William Kemme; her former husband, William Dalton Sr.; and many great friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Dalton Siegfried (Timothy) of Owasso, Okla.; her sons, Bill Dalton (Tracie) and Scott Dalton (Stephanie) of Pacifica, Calif.; her sister, Marcia Escobar, of La Jolla; her brother, Arthur Abe, of Keeau, Hawaii; her grandchildren Dreyden and Lauren Siegfried, of Owasso, Okla.; Emily, Rachel, Cole, Steven, Julian, Charlotte, and Eloise Dalton of Pacifica. She was loved by so many, especially her numerous longtime friends, the Berg, Durkin, Dalton and Siegfried families; her nieces and nephews; and countless others.
We are heartbroken, but so grateful for the many years we had with you on this earth. You were a unique and exceptional human being, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and will never be forgotten. We will always love you, Mikel.
