We remember her smiling face and happy demeanor, her enthusiasm for life and unapologetic laughter. Our hearts are filled with love whenever we speak of you, Mom. A loving wife, exceptional mother, a devoted friend to many. Fifteen years without your presence, but the strength of your light is still radiating. Your grandsons speak of you when they look at the moon. They say, “Grandma lives there.” They never had a chance to meet you, but lucky for them they have you as their guardian angel. They hear stories of your courage, unconditional love and kindness. Until we meet again, we will continue to keep you close within our hearts.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Carolyn Seaton
Obituaries

Carolyn Seaton

Dr. Carolyn Seaton, a 53-year Coastside resident, passed away at Mills-Peninsula Medical Cen…

Timothy Miller
Obituaries

Timothy Miller

Not a day passes by without remembering you. You will forever remain alive in our hearts and…

Dick Cochran
Obituaries

Dick Cochran

Dick Cochran, 91, longtime Half Moon Bay resident, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Chico,…

David Stockman
Obituaries

David Stockman

Friends: Many of you knew David, who panhandled from his wheelchair in front of Safeway for …