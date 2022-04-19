We remember her smiling face and happy demeanor, her enthusiasm for life and unapologetic laughter. Our hearts are filled with love whenever we speak of you, Mom. A loving wife, exceptional mother, a devoted friend to many. Fifteen years without your presence, but the strength of your light is still radiating. Your grandsons speak of you when they look at the moon. They say, “Grandma lives there.” They never had a chance to meet you, but lucky for them they have you as their guardian angel. They hear stories of your courage, unconditional love and kindness. Until we meet again, we will continue to keep you close within our hearts.
