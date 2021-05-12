Michael V. Rollinson, long-time resident of El Granada, passed away one year ago on May 5, 2020, at the age of 83 years, 9 months, and 9 days, after a long battle with cancer. Memorial services have been postponed due to the continued COVID-19 environment.
Michael was born in Derbyshire, England, on July 27, 1936; it was a joyful Monday for Margaret Mary and John Rollinson (parents) and their four sons, Bryan, Anthony, John, and Andrew, to welcome Michael Vernon to the family. Subsequently, the family rounded out with two additional children, sisters Angela, and Veronica, who were born to the family in the years following.
He grew up during WWII and often told stories about his childhood in England during the war. He reminisced about hearing incoming enemy planes, dashing to take cover in underground bomb shelters and places of refuge. He told stories afterward about investigating the damage done by bombs with his curiosity as a young boy.
As a young man, he attended Darby Art College and Rolls Royce School of Engineering. He was an accomplished artist and painted as a hobby throughout his life. He was employed by Rolls Royce in England, where his skills were put to work developing engineered drawings.
Michael was an avid traveler and traveled throughout the world, but eventually settled down in North America, residing in both British Columbia, Canada, and California in the U.S. His adventurer spirit kept him moving with numerous trips over the years to Central and South America, and back home to the UK to visit family and friends in England and Wales. Michael spent an extended amount of time in Costa Rica on a “green” business venture in the ‘80s utilizing the waste from sugar refineries for the benefit of reducing the time it took to bring cattle and other animal stock to market.
Michael was well known for his masterful debate skills with friends and acquaintances, and his knowledge of the English vocabulary, demonstrated in numerous winning games of Scrabble®.
He loved to read and always had a good book by the bedside that he would discuss and indulge you with until you felt you’d read the book yourself!
He is survived by his brother Bryan, three sons, Christopher (Aryannah), Sean (Paulia), and Alexander (Laura), two grandsons, Phoenix and Xander, and two granddaughters, Meara and Raika.
He is predeceased by his parents, Margaret Mary and John William; brothers Anthony, Andrew, John; and sisters Angela and Veronica.
In his memory, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
