Michael Ulto passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2023.
Michael was born in 1978 in Ithaca, N.Y., and grew up in El Granada, Calif. As a child you would always find him outside — riding dirt bikes, on his bicycle in the hills, playing in the dirt or just hanging out with his friends. Mike attended El Granada Elementary, Cunha Intermediate and Half Moon Bay High. In his twenties he settled into Charleston, S.C., where he grew his life and family. Mike worked in construction and took a lot of pride in his work.
To know Mike, was to love him. Mike was a charismatic goofball and had a heart of gold. People were drawn to him; he made friends with everyone he met. He loved life, and anything was possible.
His sense of humor was one-of-a-kind. He could make anyone laugh in almost any situation. He loved embarrassing his friends and family, and took any opportunity to do just that.
Michael leaves behind his three children, Michael, Taylie and Ryleigh. He loved being a dad and he loved his kids with all his heart. He made life an adventure for them. Whether it was taking them out fishing, on a bike ride, swimming, or dirt bike riding. He knew how to show them a good time and made sure they knew they were special and loved.
Besides his children, Michael is also survived by his two sisters, Sara Ulto and Stephanie Weber, his ex-wife, Seneca Ulto, his nieces and nephews, his brother-in-law Michael, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held in Charleston, S.C., but there will be an informal gathering at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at San Benito House, to visit and remember our brother and friend.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to his children’s Go Fund Me at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-ulto
