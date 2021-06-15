Michael Swain died peacefully in his home on May 25. Mike was born in Terre Haute, Indiana.
At 18 years old, Mike joined the U.S. Navy and was a sailor on the USS Woodrow Wilson submarine. Mike moved to California and attended the College of San Mateo where he was the class president. He also attended San Francisco State University.
In 1987 Mike met Elizabeth and their two worlds collided. They moved to Montara on the Northern Coast of California and spent their years together building a family and traveling.
Mike did quite a bit of volunteer work in his lifetime. He served on the Board of Directors for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. He was also a volunteer sheriff for San Mateo County.
One of Mike’s crowning achievements was being a camp host and supervisor for Butano State Park in California where he volunteered his time renovating and maintaining the park. Mechanically inclined, with a jack-of-all-trades knowlege base, Mike became concierge of the park.
Mike was loved by many as a funny, kind, generous soul. His greatest joy was his family, whom he cherished.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth, of 35 years. He will be greatly missed by his children, Christopher Rockey, Allison Rockey, Theresa Mason, and grandchildren Alexander Akers, Michael Escalante, Arianna Mason, Francesca Mason and Broderick Mason.
A small family service will be held to honor Mike.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.