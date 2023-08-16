Michael Josefowski, age 62, passed away on June 9, 2023, in Modesto, Calif., near his home in Groveland.
Mike was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Half Moon Bay in 1982. He worked in the home-flooring business and made a lot of friends on the Coastside. After 20 years on the coast, in 2002, he moved to Oahu, Hawaii, where in spent his time managing vacation rental properties. In the summer he loved visiting his lake home in Groveland where he would meet up with some of his Coastside friends and family.
He leaves behind his wife, Suzanne, brothers Alan (Sharon) and Brian (Linda), niece Elaine and nephew Christopher. Goodbye and Aloha, Mike.
