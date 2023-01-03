August 23, 1954 - December 3, 2022
Michael John Watson, aged 68, passed in the night with his daughter and sister by his side at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, CA. He was a benevolent brother, father, grandfather, uncle, son, and friend who gave the biggest hugs.
Mike, born in San Francisco, grew up in Saratoga California with his parents, Archibald and Barbara Watson, and his three younger siblings, David, Diana, and John. After graduating from Westmont High School in 1972, he moved to Bellevue, Washington to live with friends. Eventually he moved back to California and managed a video store in Half Moon Bay where he met his future wife, Marcia Dynes. On a snowy March day in 1991, they married at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite Valley. They welcomed their daughter, Ginger, in 1992. Mike was an avid photographer and chronically had a camera in his hand. Through his business, Watson Photography, he took fantastic pictures, some of which were published in the Half Moon Bay Review. He was an imaginative, gentle giant who loved the Dickens’ Faire, the Renaissance Faire, pirates, cosplay, Halloween and theater along with dressing up as Santa Claus for local schools. He was a fan of all things Bay Area fan who loved to watch his SF Giants win. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger (her husband, Eric, and their daughter Marcia); his sister, Diana Johnson (her four children, Lucas (his wife, Corin, and their sons, Gunnar and Dante), Ashley (her wife, Julie), Kayla, and Kimberly (and her wife, Patrina)); and his sister-in-law, Kim Watson (her four children, Tyler, Madeline, Claire, and Olivia). He is preceded in death by his wife (1995), father (2000), mother (2017), his brothers John (2004) and Dave (2019), and brother-in-law, Michael (2021).
As a devoted member of his church, please send donations to Community United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay in lieu of flowers.
